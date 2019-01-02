Stocks swing on first trading day of 2019

It may be a new year, but the same volatility continues to roil markets.

The Dow fell as much as 399 points Wednesday morning on concerns about China's economy but turned positive in the afternoon. In recent trading, the Dow and S&P 500 were alternating between gains and losses. And the Nasdaq was about 0.5% higher, putting it on track for the first five-day winning streak since August.

It marks another wobbly trading day as investors continue to debate the seriousness of the economic slowdown at home and overseas.

Energy stocks helped spark the reversal on Wednesday. The group traded sharply higher after oil prices went from tumbling on economic worries to spiking on signs of plunging OPEC production. Saudi Arabia's oil production tumbled by 420,000 barrels per day in December, according to a Bloomberg survey. US oil prices jumped nearly 3% to $46.57 a barrel.

"The market's turn seemed to coincide with the turn in oil prices," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Capital Management.

Luschini said investors have feared that oil's free fall was a "canary in the coal mine" signaling trouble about the global economy.

Halliburton (HAL), Hess (HES) and EOG Resources (EOG) rose sharply.

Tech stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Apple (AAPL) all started the day under serious pressure before rebounding. China-sensitive stocks such as Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT) also recovered from early selling. But Tesla (TSLA) is still down sharply after cutting vehicle prices by $2,000.

Asian and European markets careened lower early on Wednesday following the release of another weak economic report out of China. New data revealed that China's manufacturing sector contracted in December, an unsettling development for the world's second-largest economy. It is this second time this week that data has indicated China's huge manufacturing sector is shrinking.

"It is looking increasingly likely that the Chinese economy may come under greater downward pressure," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at research firm CEBM Group, in a statement.

Regional manufacturing reports in the United States have also been weak lately. The ugly factory data only reinforces the economic slowdown fears at the heart of the Wall Street meltdown.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed 2.8% lower. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.2% and Australia's ASX dropped 1.6%.

Despite a wild rebound during the last few days of the year, 2018 was the worst year for US stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 nearly plunged into a bear market last week.

Some investors may have decided to scoop up stocks on Wednesday that have been beaten up during the recent rout. Although S&P 500 valuations got expensive last year by historical standards, price-to-earnings ratios have come down significantly because of the market plunge.

"Valuations now look appealing," Christopher Swann, cross asset strategist at UBS Wealth Management.

The US stock market had a handful of bad first trading days in recent years. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.5% to start 2016 on fears about China and crashing oil prices (sound familiar?). However, the index ended up recovering that year, closing nearly 10% higher on the year.

On the other hand, the S&P 500's 1.4% decline to start 2008 signaled real trouble ahead. The index ended up losing 38% that year as investors feared an outright collapse of the financial system.

The worst start to a year occurred during the Great Depression when the S&P 500 plummeted 7% on the first day of trading in 1932, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Wall Street is now watching closely to see whether economic concerns translate into lower earnings -- the real driver of stock prices. Companies including FedEx (FDX) have already warned of trouble due to the softness from China. Last month, analysts cut their 2019 earnings forecasts on half of the companies in the S&P 500, according to FactSet.

"Earnings will undoubtedly slow in 2019 but to what extent?" Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, wrote to clients.