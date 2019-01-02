Clear

Fatal shooting of Marine in Washington being investigated as an accident, official says

The fatal ...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The fatal shooting of a US Marine Tuesday at the Marine Barracks in Washington, DC, is being investigated as a possible accidental discharge, a Marine Corps official told CNN on Wednesday.

A brief incident report released by DC police stated that officers who responded to the scene early Tuesday morning found that one of the individuals present "had been handling a firearm" and that the Marine had been shot.

Accident investigations

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Investigations

North America

Northeastern United States

Shootings

The Americas

United States

Washington, D.C.

The Marine was then transported to the Washington Hospital Center where "despite lifesaving measures" the Marine "succumbed to his injuries" and was pronounced dead at 5:59 am.

CNN previously reported that the fatal injury was not self-inflicted, according to Marine Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson.

Officials have not yet released the name of the Marine, and because the incident occurred on the grounds of the Marine Barracks, it was determined not to be a threat to local residents.

When reached by CNN, DC police said they couldn't expand on the investigation into the shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Clouds will eventually start moving out later on this morning and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are also beginning to warm back up. Temperatures will be near average for your Wednesday in the middle 30s. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Sunday with temperatures into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events