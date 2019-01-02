Clear

Apple warns that iPhone sales could take a big hit from China slowdown

The iPhone was once Apple's biggest boon. Now it's becoming the company's biggest headache.Apple warn...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The iPhone was once Apple's biggest boon. Now it's becoming the company's biggest headache.

Apple warned investors to expect lower sales from the holiday quarter due primarily to "lower than anticipated" iPhone sales in China, according to a letter from CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday.

"While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China," Cook wrote in the letter. He pointed in part to "rising trade tensions" with the U.S.

The company now expects revenue for the three months ending in December to be about $84 billion, down from an earlier estimated range of between $89 billion and $93 billion.

Apple shares were briefly halted after hours before Cook's letter was made public, and fell 8% when trading resumed.

More to come...

Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
