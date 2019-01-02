Clear

Avicii's parents to inherit his $25 million fortune

The entire fortune of the late Swedish DJ Avicii will go to his parents, who stand to inherit $25 million, a...

The entire fortune of the late Swedish DJ Avicii will go to his parents, who stand to inherit $25 million, according to financial records from the Swedish Tax Agency.

The Grammy nominated superstar was found dead while vacationing in Oman in April 2018, at the age of 28. Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, did not leave a will, was unmarried and did not have any children. That makes his parents the legal heirs of his financial estate by Swedish law. The two are set to inherit the remains of his fortune after national and international debts are paid.

The DJ's Los Angeles home was reportedly sold for $17.5 million, according to the LA Times.

Avicii was one of the most successful DJs, working with artists such as Madonna and Chris Martin.

The DJ retired from touring in 2016 after performing in over 800 shows over the span of his career, which he said in part led to anxiety, excessive partying, and a string of health issues.

Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
