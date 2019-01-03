Clear

Who will be at Coachella, and why Kanye won't

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival released its lineup for 2019 including artists such as Arianda Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 9:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The 2019 Coachella lineup is here.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.

Artists like Khalid, Zedd, Kid Cudi, Janelle Monae, and the 1975 will be joining them at the music festival -- which is held over two weekends in April.

The festival takes place in Indio, California, every year and draws huge crowds along with big name performers.

Coachella's performances and fashion have been buzzing topics in pop culture.

The most talked about cultural moments that defined 2018

This year's event will be held April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21. Passes go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events