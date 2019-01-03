Clear

On the eve of her swearing-in to Congress, Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar remembers arriving as a refugee to the US

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:51 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 9:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On the eve of being sworn in to Congress as the first-ever Somali-American member of Congress, Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar celebrated returning to the same Washington, DC-area airport that she arrived in as a refugee when she first came to the United States.

"23 years ago, from a refugee camp in Kenya, my father and I arrived at an airport in Washington DC," Omar, a member of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party who's set to be one of the first Muslim women in Congress, wrote in a tweet. "Today, we return to that same airport on the eve of my swearing in as the first Somali-American in Congress."

In the photo, Omar and her father can be seen beaming as they walk through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia, luggage in tow.

RELATED: Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar embody a new era for Muslim women

On Thursday, Omar and her soon-to-be colleague, Rep.-elect Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, will become the first two Muslim women in Congress. Omar, who donned a patterned religious headscarf in the photo, helped author a proposal in November by Democrats to end a nearly two-century-old rule that bans headwear on the House floor.

"No one puts a scarf on my head but me. It's my choice -- one protected by the first amendment," the Minnesotan wrote on Twitter and Instagram in November.

On Thursday, Omar will join a record number of women and minorities who will be sworn in to the most diverse Congress in history.

