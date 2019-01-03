In a new letter to the US Catholic bishops, Pope Francis says the church's "culture of abuse" and "crisis of credibility" demands a "renewed, decisive" approach to resolving problems.
"The church's credibility has been seriously undercut and diminished by these sins and crimes, but even more by the efforts made to deny or conceal them," the Pope said.
Belief, religion and spirituality
Buildings and structures
Catholics and catholicism
Christianity
Churches and cathedrals
Papacy and the Pope
Points of interest
Religious buildings
Religious groups
Scandals
Society
Religious leaders and clergy
The letter was sent to Catholic bishops gathered for a spiritual retreat, which was suggested by Pope Francis. About 250 bishops are at the retreat, held at Mundelein Seminary in Illinois, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Francis said he wanted to join the bishops but couldn't because of "logistical reasons."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Content
- Pope says church's credibility has been 'seriously undercut' by abuse scandal
- Pope admits the Church has lost credibility over sex abuse scandal
- Pope addresses Ireland's child sex abuse scandal
- Pope defrocks priest amid sex abuse scandal
- Sex abuse scandal in Catholic Church
- Pope meets with leaders of US Catholic Church 'lacerated' by abuse scandal
- Pope says youth are 'scandalized' by Catholic Church's 'monstrous' abuse crisis
- Pope Francis speaks out on sex abuse scandal
- Pope Francis slammed by victims over sexual abuse scandal
- Pope defrocks Chilean priest amid sex abuse scandal