Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman and Chrissy Metz are among Golden Globe presenters

The Golden Globe Awards are one of Hollywood's biggest nights with the biggest names.

For the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, a who's who of celebrities -- including Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman, Jessica Chastain, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dick Van Dyke and Idris Elba -- will take the stage to present awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday.

Four-time Golden Globe Award nominee and Cecil B. deMille Award recipient Harrison Ford also will present, along with Johnny Galecki, Taraji P. Henson, Felicity Huffman, Allison Janney and Michael B. Jordan.

Fans of NBC's "This Is Us" are in for a treat because Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz are all expected to take the stage at one point.

You can also expect to see William H. Macy, Mike Myers, Lupita Nyong'o, Jim Parsons, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

All of the award recipients are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is comprised of entertainment journalists from around the world.

The evening will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg live from The Beverly Hilton on January 6.