Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:-- The blue wave turned the tide in...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 2:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- The blue wave turned the tide in Washington as Democrats took control of the House and elected Nancy Pelosi as speaker. The new majority will bring aggressive oversight of the Trump administration.

-- The partial government shutdown is nearly two weeks old and is the fourth-longest in US history. Gridlock in Washington signals no end in sight.

-- US citizen Paul Whelan is formally charged in Russia with espionage, his lawyer said. His family claims he's innocent and was in Russia for a wedding.

-- A Florida girl had her SAT result flagged. She said she didn't cheat and hired a famous lawyer to back her.

-- Apple's bombshell warning stoked Wall Street's worst fears, and the Dow plunged.

-- A man attacked a McDonald's employee over a straw, and she fought back. It was caught on video.

-- Saudi prosecutors sought the death penalty for five of the 11 suspects accused of murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi as their trial began in Riyadh.

-- Netflix boasted that 45 million accounts watched its original film, "Bird Box." But disclosing its ratings data could open Pandora's box.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 51°
Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events