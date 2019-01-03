'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' actor Will Poulter taking 'step back' from Twitter

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" actor Will Poulter is taking "an alternative path" to his engagement with social media, in light of what he said are some recent negative experiences on Twitter.

The English actor hinted that some of the reaction he's been the recipient of since the choose-your-own-adventure film hit Netflix has taken a toll on his mental health, leading to his decision to "a step back" from the platform.

"As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media," he wrote in a note to Twitter. "There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided."

Poulter, 25, said he will continue to post occasionally, particularly when it is in support of various charitable organizations with which he works.

"Before I [take a step back], I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched 'Bandersnatch' and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created," he added. "I accept all criticisms and it's been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!"

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" premiered on Netflix just before the New Year.

The interactive film is about a video game developer named Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) who begins to wonder whether someone is controlling him or, possibly, if he's losing control of himself.

Poulter plays a video game developer with whom Stefan works and plays a key part in the protagonist's journey.

"I am privileged to have this platform. I hope that this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone," Poulter said in his note.

He added, in a nod to a line from the film: "This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path."