Clear

Six people killed in Florida interstate crash

Six people are dead and eight people have been transported from the scene of a fiery multivehicle crash on I...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 6:47 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Six people are dead and eight people have been transported from the scene of a fiery multivehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Gainesville, Florida, according to Alachua County Fire Rescue.

A photo posted by the Alachua County Fire Rescue shows a tractor-trailer in flames with a vehicle under its left side.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Fires

Florida

North America

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Traffic accidents

United States

The Florida Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers, a passenger van and a midsize sedan were involved in the crash.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon at mile marker 393 on I-75 southbound.

Some of the eight patients transported from the scene have critical injuries, according to the fire and medical service.

The vehicle fire was put out by crews arriving on scene.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
We had mostly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures warmed up into the mid to upper 40's. More warm air is on the way as we could see highs in the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events