Clear

7 killed in fiery interstate crash

Multiple vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, were involved in an interstate crash near Gainesville, Florida, leaving seven people dead.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 8:02 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 8:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Seven people are dead and several have been transported from the scene of a fiery multivehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Gainesville, Florida, according to authorities.

A photo posted by the Alachua County Fire Rescue shows a tractor-trailer in flames with a vehicle under its left side.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers, a passenger van and a midsize sedan were involved in the crash.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon at mile marker 393 on I-75 southbound.

Some of the patients transported from the scene have critical injuries, according to the fire and medical service.

The vehicle fire was put out by crews arriving on scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
After a cold start to 2019, warmer air is on the way as we go into the first weekend of the new year with highs in the middle to upper 50's. We are also going to be seeing a lot of sunshine. It's going to be a great Friday and weekend to be outside for any plans you may have!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events