Man arrested after bodies of 3 children found

Junaid Hashim Mehmood was arrested in connection with the death of three children in Texas, after police say he confessed during a 911 call.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 8:01 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 8:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man was arrested in Houston on Thursday night, hours after a wounded woman and the bodies of three children were discovered inside an apartment, authorities said.

Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment in Texas City about 6:15 p.m. Thursday and found three children ages 5, 2, and an infant dead. A woman at the scene had a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital, where she's in stable condition.

Before the arrest, detectives had said they're looking for a suspect identified as Junaid Hashim Mehmood. They described him as "armed and dangerous," and warned people not to approach him if they see him.

Mehmood, 27, was arrested 25 miles away from the apartment complex where the victims were found. He was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, Texas City Police said in a statement.

The cause of death for the three children has not yet been made available. The suspect's relationship to the children is unclear.

After a cold start to 2019, warmer air is on the way as we go into the first weekend of the new year with highs in the middle to upper 50's. We are also going to be seeing a lot of sunshine. It's going to be a great Friday and weekend to be outside for any plans you may have!
