Hillary Clinton is meeting with possible 2020 Democrats

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 10:46 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 10:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The race to court Hillary Clinton has begun.

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has talked about the 2020 election with Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, according to two sources close to Clinton, and there are plans for her to talk with other contenders.

The meetings with Clinton are a sign that potential Democratic presidential candidates see value in her endorsement. Clinton maintains a devoted group of supporters around the country (she won over 65 million votes just two years ago) and a strong fundraising network.

The sources close to Clinton tell CNN that the five Democrats she has met with and others waiting for a meeting are asking for her support if they run.

"People are direct in saying they want her support," the source said. "Others are reaching out."

The assumption among people around Clinton is that the former nominee will sit out the Democratic primary and get behind the eventual nominee, but one source cautioned that things could change based on how the primary plays out.

Spokespeople for Harris, Warren, Booker and Garcetti declined to comment. A spokesperson from Hickenlooper did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Axios was first to report that some potential Democratic candidates were meeting with Clinton.

Nick Merrill, Clinton's spokesman, also declined to comment on the substance of the meetings.

"I won't comment on private discussions she's had except to say that she's more than happy to talk to anyone considering a run about the challenges (as well as the great things) that go with it, and lessons learned on what to watch for in this next cycle (aside from Vladimir)," Merrill said.

After a cold start to 2019, warmer air is on the way as we go into the first weekend of the new year with highs in the middle to upper 50's. We are also going to be seeing a lot of sunshine. It's going to be a great Friday and weekend to be outside for any plans you may have!
