Clear

Kansas GOP Sen. Pat Roberts won't seek re-election in 2020

Kansas Republican Sen. Pat Roberts will not seek re-election in 2020, he announced Friday."I will ser...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 12:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kansas Republican Sen. Pat Roberts will not seek re-election in 2020, he announced Friday.

"I will serve the remainder of this term as your senator, fighting for Kansas in these troubled times," he said. "However, I will not be a candidate in 2020 for a fifth Senate term."

2020 Presidential election

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Kansas

Midwestern United States

North America

Pat Roberts

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Federal elections

US political parties

US Presidential elections

US Republican Party

US Senate

The 82-year-old Roberts announced his decision at the Kansas Department of Agriculture in Manhattan, Kansas -- a symbolic location after he shepherded the farm bill to passage weeks ago.

Roberts is forgoing what could have been a difficult re-election bid. He survived a GOP primary in 2014, winning fewer than 50% of the vote. And Democrat Laura Kelly won the Kansas governor's office last year, giving Democrats hope they can compete statewide there.

His retirement is likely to create a crowded field of Republicans vying for the seat.

The national GOP is eying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman, as a possible recruit, one Republican source said.

"Pompeo is in a league of his own. Republicans in the Senate writ large would love to see him run," the source said. "The list is him, and then there'll probably be a second list depending on where his head is at."

"I think we have so many good people that could take over," Roberts said. He said the party has good candidates "inside the congressional delegation and outside the congressional delegation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
After a cold start to 2019, warmer air is on the way as we go into the first weekend of the new year with highs in the middle to upper 50's. We are also going to be seeing a lot of sunshine. It's going to be a great Friday and weekend to be outside for any plans you may have!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events