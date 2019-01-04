Clear

Mueller grand jury gets 6 month extension

Special counsel Robert Mueller's federal grand jury has been extended for up to six months.The grand ...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 3:27 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller's federal grand jury has been extended for up to six months.

The grand jury, based in Washington, DC, was seated for an 18-month term that began in July 2017 and was set to expire in the coming days.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Grand jury

Investigations

Law and legal system

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Under federal rules, the court is able to extend a grand jury's term for another six months if it is "in the public interest."

Grand jury activity is secret, except following the 23-person group's approval of criminal indictments.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court, who oversees the Mueller grand jury, granted the extension. She does not sit in on its sessions.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 55°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures started off on the cool side but quickly warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to stay above normal on Saturday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events