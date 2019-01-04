Clear

New year, new Congress, same shutdown

President Donald Trump said Friday that he's prepared for the government shutdown to last for months or even...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Friday that he's prepared for the government shutdown to last for months or even years ... but could it actually?

The shutdown that now leaves garbage piling up in federal parks across the country and 800,000 federal workers without paychecks has already rolled into the new year.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Mike Pence

Budget deficits

Business, economy and trade

Economy and economic indicators

Federal budget

Federal budget deficit

Government and public administration

Government budgets

Government organizations - US

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Public debt

Public finance

US Congress

US federal government shutdowns

International relations and national security

National security

And just because there's a whole crop of new House members and senators doesn't mean the stalemate in Washington is changing anytime soon. In fact, it makes a quick resolution even less likely.

Emerging from his and newly elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's second meeting with Trump this week (not televised this time), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that Trump threatened to "keep the government closed for a very long period of time -- months or even years."

Trump then confirmed he wouldn't budge, saying he's prepared for the government to be shut down for years, if necessary. The President said the $5 billion he wants for border wall funding is "absolutely critical to border security, and national security is a wall or a physical barrier that prevents entry in the first place,." He added that he would even consider declaring a national emergency on border security to resolve the issue if he can't come to an agreement with congressional Democrats.

Meanwhile, Capitol Hill felt like the first day of school Thursday, as hundreds of members of Congress, their staffers, families and supporters descended for the kickoff of the 116th Congress.

The Point: Here's to hoping the President/newly minted legislators' New Year's resolutions are to end the shutdown this year -- or this could go on for a while.

Here's the week in headlines:

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures started off on the cool side but quickly warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to stay above normal on Saturday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events