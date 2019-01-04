New year, new Congress, same shutdown

President Donald Trump said Friday that he's prepared for the government shutdown to last for months or even years ... but could it actually?

The shutdown that now leaves garbage piling up in federal parks across the country and 800,000 federal workers without paychecks has already rolled into the new year.

Donald Trump Political Figures - US Mike Pence Budget deficits Business, economy and trade Economy and economic indicators Federal budget Federal budget deficit Government and public administration Government budgets Government organizations - US Political platforms and issues Politics Public debt Public finance US Congress US federal government shutdowns International relations and national security National security

And just because there's a whole crop of new House members and senators doesn't mean the stalemate in Washington is changing anytime soon. In fact, it makes a quick resolution even less likely.

Emerging from his and newly elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's second meeting with Trump this week (not televised this time), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that Trump threatened to "keep the government closed for a very long period of time -- months or even years."

Trump then confirmed he wouldn't budge, saying he's prepared for the government to be shut down for years, if necessary. The President said the $5 billion he wants for border wall funding is "absolutely critical to border security, and national security is a wall or a physical barrier that prevents entry in the first place,." He added that he would even consider declaring a national emergency on border security to resolve the issue if he can't come to an agreement with congressional Democrats.

Meanwhile, Capitol Hill felt like the first day of school Thursday, as hundreds of members of Congress, their staffers, families and supporters descended for the kickoff of the 116th Congress.

The Point : Here's to hoping the President/newly minted legislators' New Year's resolutions are to end the shutdown this year -- or this could go on for a while.

Here's the week in headlines:

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday: