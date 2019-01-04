A judge ordered Tijuana's mayor not to badmouth migrants. He's appealing

A Mexican federal judge has ordered Tijuana's mayor not to spread negative messages about migrants.
Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum says he's appealing the ruling, which he argues violates his right to free speech.
Continents and regions
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Heads of government
Immigration
Immigration, citizenship and displacement
International relations and national security
Latin America
Mayors
Mexico
North America
Politics
The Americas
Tijuana
Freedom of speech
Human rights
Gastelum made international headlines when he spoke out as thousands of migrants who'd been traveling in large groups known as caravans began arriving in his city.
He warned in November that the situation was a crisis and asked for the United Nations to intervene. And he also made more controversial comments about migrants, describing some in the group as violent and vulgar, vowing that local authorities would crack down on anyone who was caught breaking the law.
Immigrant rights advocates decried what they said was nativist rhetoric from the mayor, accusing him of fueling tensions rather than easing them. Gastelum has maintained he's simply standing up for the rights of Tijuana's residents.
Last week, a Mexican district court judge ruled that Gastelum can't make any public declarations that have "as a goal -- either implicit or explicit -- transmitting a negative message about migrant people," according to a government statement describing the ruling. The court ordered municipal authorities in Tijuana to "refrain from issuing statements contrary to the protection of and respect for migrant people."
The mayor revealed the judge's order in a Facebook post, calling it censorship.
A spokeswoman for the mayor's office told CNN Friday that the judge's order came after a civil association filed a complaint. Gastelum formally appealed the order on Wednesday, the spokeswoman said, and is awaiting an appeals court's decision.
Thursday, the mayor shared another Facebook post vowing to press forward with the appeal.
"I will appeal the order given by the federal judge that tries to censor our freedom of expression," he wrote. "Here there is a mayor that defends Tijuana and a lawyer who knows the law well. I will keep you posted."
Related Content
- A judge ordered Tijuana's mayor not to badmouth migrants. He's appealing
- Migrants begin arriving at new Tijuana shelter
- Main migrant shelter in Tijuana closed 'due to health issues'
- AMLO: entre Tapachula y Tijuana
- Primera ola de migrantes de la caravana llega a Tijuana, en la frontera con Estados Unidos
- Al menos 500 personas de la caravana migrante ya están en Tijuana
- New shelter in Tijuana to house at least 3,000 migrants, official says
- US unveils plans to comply with judge's TPS order while appeal is pending
- “Fuera hondureño, aquí no te queremos”: Tijuana, la ciudad que no quiere a la caravana de migrantes
- A sports complex is housing thousands of migrants in Tijuana. It's at least 3 times above its capacity.