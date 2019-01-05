Clear

Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier dies by apparent suicide

Scott Dozier, a death row inmate in Nevada, was found dead in his cell Saturday of an apparent suicide, stat...

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 11:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 5, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scott Dozier, a death row inmate in Nevada, was found dead in his cell Saturday of an apparent suicide, state department of corrections officials said.

Dozier, 48, was hanging from a bed sheet tied to an air vent in his cell at Ely State Prison, the department said in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m. PT.

Dozier was to have been executed in July 2018 with a controversial never-before-used combination of drugs, but a judge's ruling regarding one of the drugs put that on hold.

Dozier was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Jeremiah Miller, who was killed and dismembered in 2002. The victim's torso was found in a suitcase dumped in a trash bin in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Dozier was also convicted of murder in the death of another victim found buried in the Arizona desert.

Nevada hasn't executed a prisoner since April 2006, when Daryl Mack died by injection.

