Franck Ribery: Gold-coated steak backlash earns 'heavy fine'

His meal of gold-coated steak drew ire on social media for being ostentatious, but Franck Ribery's foul-mouthed response earned him a "heavy fine" from his club Bayern Munich.

The French soccer star posted a video Thursday of him preparing to tuck into the lavish cut, reported to cost more than $1,000, at the Nusr-Et steak restaurant owned by Turkish chef Salt Bae in Dubai.

Bundesliga Continents and regions Europe FC Bayern Munich Fines and penalties Football (Soccer) Franck Ribery Germany Law and legal system Sports and recreation Sports figures Sports organizations and teams Trial and procedure Western Europe

But after receiving a backlash for apparently flaunting his wealth, the 35-year-old Ribery wrote a string of obscenity-laden posts Saturday.

"Let's begin with the envious, the angry, born surely because of a broken condom," read the first on Ribery's Twitter account. "F--- your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree. I owe you nothing."

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos

Bayern Munich imposed the undisclosed fine for unacceptable language from a supposed role model.

"I had a long talk with Franck and I let him know that we would impose a heavy fine on him and he accepted it," said the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic in a statement on the club's website.

"He used words that we, FC Bayern, cannot accept and that Franck does not have the right to use, as a role-model and player of FC Bayern."

The statement added Ribery was invited to try the steak as part of an advertising campaign while on holiday in Dubai.

It denied reports he paid 1200 euros for the steak, but added that Ribery and his family were "savagely attacked" on social media before he "publicly "stood up for his family and fought back."

However, talking at the club's training camp in Doha, Salihamidzic said the response was inappropriate.

READ: Why history is with Liverpool in Premier League title race

Ribery's Twitter tirade continued: "My success is firstly thanks to God, to me and those close to me who believe in me. For the others, you are only stones in my socks."

He also attacked "pseudo journalists" who are always negative, and shared a post from a French celebrity journalist accompanied by the phrase: "I do what I want with my money."

Ribery, who played 81 times for France, joined Bayern in 2007 and has won eight Bundesliga titles with the German giant as well as the 2013 Champions League.