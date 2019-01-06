Clear

Saudi women to be notified of divorce by text message

Women in Saudi Arabia divorced by their husbands will now be sent a text message to inform them of their new...

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 9:48 AM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2019 9:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Women in Saudi Arabia divorced by their husbands will now be sent a text message to inform them of their new status.

The move is designed to stop the practice of men ending marriages without telling their wives.

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Divorce and separation

Families and children

Females (demographic group)

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Population and demographics

Saudi Arabia

Society

The Saudi courts started to send such notifications Sunday in "a step aimed at protecting the rights of female clients, and enhancing digital transformation with more services," the country's Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

The message will include the divorce certificate number and the name of the relevant court where the women can pick up the documentation.

Women can also inquire about their marital status through a website and view details of any probate certificates.

The government move comes as part of social and economic reforms known as Vision 2030 being promoted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The reforms have included women being given the right to drive.

Bin Salman was considered a reformer until the horrific murder last October of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government has denied bin Salman's involvement in the killing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Waking up to overcast skies and today will be a mostly cloudy day but it will still be warm. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s this afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day but the best chance for rain will be overnight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events