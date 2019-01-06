Schiff plans to make interview transcripts 'fully available' to Mueller

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that he plans to move quickly to provide the panel's interview transcripts to special counsel Robert Mueller.

"We hope, as one of our first acts, to make the transcripts of our witnesses fully available to special counsel for any purpose, including the bringing of perjury charges if necessary against any of the witnesses," the California Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Schiff declined to name who among the committee's witnesses he believed might have committed perjury, but he said he had concerns about "multiple witnesses."

"I think Bob Mueller, by virtue of the fact that he has been able to conduct this investigation using tools that we didn't have in our committee, meaning compulsion, is in a better position to determine, OK, who was telling the truth, who wasn't, and who could I make a case against in terms of perjury?" Schiff said.

The move from Schiff would follow a vote by the House Intelligence Committee last month to send Mueller the transcript of a 2017 interview with Trump confidant Roger Stone.

Schiff's elevation to committee chairman following the transition in the House from Republican to Democratic control came as Mueller's grand jury was extended for up to six more months.

Asked about the extension, Schiff said it meant Mueller was "clearly not done."

"Clearly, there are other potential charges that he must be considering," Schiff said.

Schiff also indicated in the interview that his first hearing would touch on authoritarianism around the globe.

"We have a rise of authoritarianism around the world, a real rise of autocracy," Schiff said, adding, "This is a real danger, a present danger for the United States, this rise of authoritarianism, and we need to better understand it, and we need to figure out a better strategy to counter it."