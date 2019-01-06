'A Star Is Born' appears poised to win big at Golden Globes

Will Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and "A Star Is Born" cement their status as Oscar front-runners? Can "Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman," "Mary Poppins Returns" or "Crazy Rich Asians" pull a surprise?

Or will everyone be talking Monday about some tipsy political rant or other wacko unscripted moment?

We'll find out at Sunday night's 76th annual Golden Globes, the frisky and often unpredictable Hollywood awards show that may offer some clues to which actors and films will be honored at the Academy Awards next month.

The Golden Globes honor the year's best in movies and TV and are voted on by the 90 or so members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, whose choices are often quirkier than those of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

But as the first awards show of the year, the Globes have an outsized influence on Academy Award predictions -- voting on Oscar nominees begins Monday -- while offering the season's first glimpse at stars' red-carpet looks.

The Globes are where Oprah Winfrey gave a rousing speech last year that sparked speculation she was running for president. And where Meryl Streep, the year before that, criticized then-President-elect Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter. (Jeff Bridges, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, will likely be less outspoken.)

The hosts, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, have vowed to mostly avoid politics. But between the government shutdown, the #MeToo movement and the (as of now) host-less Oscars, current events are bound to come up during the three-hour ceremony (8 p.m. ET on NBC; follow our live blog here).

Movie nominees

The Globes always split the best-picture nominees into two categories: drama and musical/comedy. That made for some head-scratching this year when two movies about music, "A Star is Born" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," were nominated as dramas.

Rounding out the category are three very different films about the black experience: "Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman," and "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Bradley Cooper's "Star Is Born" remake -- a critical and commercial smash -- is seen as the favorite.

The race in the comedy category is more wide open. "Vice," the Dick Cheney biopic, leads all films with six nominations but has polarized critics. "The Favourite," an irreverent tale of palace intrigue in 18th-century England, has won rave reviews but may be too strange for Globe voters. "Crazy Rich Asians" and the Mary Poppins sequel could be seen as too lightweight.

That leaves "Green Book," the inspirational story about a budding friendship between an elegant African-American pianist and his white, working-class driver in the early 1960s, as another strong contender.

In the acting categories, Lady Gaga is favored for her role as an aspiring singer-songwriter in "A Star Is Born," while Rami Malek won raves for his full-throttle performance as Queen's Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

TV nominees

The best-drama category looks to be a three-way race between acclaimed Russian spy saga "The Americans," which just wrapped its final season; "Homecoming," the new Julia Roberts show about a counselor at a mysterious treatment center for returning veterans; and "Killing Eve," about the treacherous rivalry between two dangerous women, a British intelligence officer and an assassin.

A win for "Eve" could be interesting given that Sandra Oh, the Globes co-host, is one of the series' stars.

Over on the comedy side, last year's winner, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," faces challenges from "Barry," the Bill Hader show about a jaded hit man who finds new life as an aspiring actor, and "The Good Place," NBC's brainy hit about a woman grappling with the afterlife.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," which leads the television categories with four nominations, is probably a lock for best TV movie/limited series, although HBO's twisted "Sharp Objects" has a shot.