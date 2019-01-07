Clear

Chrissy Metz denies calling Alison Brie the b-word at the Golden Globes

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 9:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 9:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's all love between Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie.

There was a bit of a dust-up Sunday night during the Golden Globes activities -- not between the two actresses but rather among folks over on social media.

Here's how it all came about.

Metz was participating in a Golden Globes Facebook live on the red carpet when she was asked if she knew Brie.

The camera moved away from the "This Is Us" star to Brie when some believed they heard Metz say, "She's such a b**ch."

Metz jumped on Twitter to deny she said such a thing about the "GLOW" star.

"It's terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!" Metz tweeted. "I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart."

Brie took to her Instagram stories for some solidarity against the rumor mill.

"Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!!" she wrote on a photo of her and Metz together at last year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. "Rumors can't keep us down."

