Cyntoia Brown is granted clemency after serving 15 years in prison for killing man who bought her for sex

Cyntoia Denise Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man who bought her for sex when she was 16 years old, has been granted clemency, the Tennessee governor's office said Monday.
Brown will be released to parole supervision on August 7 after serving 15 years in prison, Gov. Bill Haslam's office said in a statement.
Amnesty and pardons
Arts and entertainment
Bill Haslam
Celebrities
Celebrity and pop culture
Children
Continents and regions
Corrections system
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal law
Criminal offenses
Demographic groups
Families and children
Family members and relatives
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Governors
Heads of government
Homicide
Human rights
Human rights violations
Human trafficking
International relations and national security
Law and legal system
Movies
Murder
North America
Political Figures - US
Politics
Population and demographics
Prisons and jails
Prostitution
Sentencing
Sex and gender issues
Sex crimes
Sexual assault
Sexual misconduct
Slavery
Societal issues
Society
Southeastern United States
Tennessee
The Americas
United States
Violence in society
"This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case," Haslam said.
"Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope."
Brown's case drew the attention of several high-profile advocates including a US congressman, several Tennessee lawmakers and a number of A-List celebrities. Comedian Amy Schumer, reality star Kim Kardashian West and actress Ashley Judd were among those who called for Brown's clemency.
Related Content
- Cyntoia Brown is granted clemency after serving 15 years in prison for killing man who bought her for sex
- Tennessee's governor is still weighing clemency for Cyntoia Brown
- Cyntoia Brown must serve 51 years before she's eligible for release, Tennessee Supreme Court says
- A trafficking victim, serving life for killing a man who picked her up for sex, gets a clemency hearing
- Parole board splits on clemency for trafficking victim serving life for killing a man who picked her up for sex
- Kardashian pushes clemency at White House
- Gretna man exonerated after serving 38 years in prison for rape
- Senator bought then dropped defense stock
- Illinois governor denies clemency for veteran facing deportation
- Another day, another clemency -- what Trump's pardons are really saying