Clear

The stock market, left for dead in December, is racing back to life

The Dow jumped another 200 points, or 0.8%, on Monday. That follows Friday's 747-point spike.All told...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 2:48 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 2:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Dow jumped another 200 points, or 0.8%, on Monday. That follows Friday's 747-point spike.

All told, the Dow has surged more than 1,800 points since Christmas Eve. Not bad for a market that suffered its worst December since the Great Depression.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

So what's driving the turnaround? Mostly it's cautious optimism about the trade war and health of the Chinese and American economies.

Investors are hopeful that the United States and China will reach a breakthrough on trade talks that began on Monday in Beijing. Wall Street has been worried that the trade clash is deepening slowdowns in both economies.

Friday's rally was set off by China's efforts to stimulate its economy as well as soothing words from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who promised patience while raising interest rates. And the blockbuster December jobs report has removed the fear of an imminent recession in the United States.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
A weak cold front is passing through northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas this morning, bringing light rain chances. The good news is that all rain and clouds should be out of the area late Monday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events