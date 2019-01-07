3 former presidents deny praising Trump's zeal to build border wall

President Donald Trump said Friday that a former president had commended him for his commitment to securing funds to build a wall along the nation's southern border.
However, three of the four living former presidents have denied telling Trump they wished they had built the wall, and the other has strongly opposed the idea in public remarks.
Border control
Donald Trump
Government and public administration
Immigration
Immigration politics
Immigration, citizenship and displacement
International relations
International relations and national security
National security
Political Figures - US
Political platforms and issues
Politics
Territorial and national borders
US-Mexico border wall
Barack Obama
Government bodies and offices
US federal government
White House
In a news conference Friday, Trump suggested that at least one prior commander in chief had agreed with his desire to build a wall.
"This should have been done by all of the presidents that preceded me," Trump said. "And they all know it. Some of them have told me that we should have done it."
But his predecessors have denied such a conversation.
Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former president, said Monday that it wasn't him.
"I have not discussed the border wall with President Trump, and do not support him on the issue," Carter said in a statement tweeted by The Carter Center on Monday afternoon.
Freddy Ford, a spokesman for former President George W. Bush, told CNN that "they haven't discussed this."
Former President Bill Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said Clinton "never said that," adding that "they've not talked since inauguration."
The only living former president yet to go on record denying that he praised Trump for trying to build the wall is Trump's immediate predecessor, Barack Obama.
However, it's extremely unlikely that Obama privately praised Trump's attempts to fund the border wall, given that Obama has fervently opposed the notion of a border wall in public remarks since Trump began promoting the idea on the campaign trail.
"A nation ringed by walls would only imprison itself," Obama told the assembled representatives of the UN's member states in September 2016.
In a commencement address at Rutgers University in May 2016, Obama blasted the idea and said a wall was antithetical to America's history of attracting and growing from "strivers."
"Suggesting that we can build an endless wall along our borders, and blame our challenges on immigrants -- that doesn't just run counter to our history as the world's melting pot; it contradicts the evidence that our growth and our innovation and our dynamism has always been spurred by our ability to attract strivers from every corner of the globe," he said to a cheering crowd.
Obama's representatives didn't respond to CNN last week when asked if he was the former president who had spoken with Trump and praised the wall. CNN reached out to Obama's representatives again Monday.
Related Content
- 3 former presidents deny praising Trump's zeal to build border wall
- Former presidents deny praising Trump's wall
- The border wall GoFundMe page sums up the Trump presidency
- VA secretary praised Confederate president
- As Trump weighs having military build border wall, some troops begin coming home from border
- Trump sensitive to criticism about border wall
- Trump torpedoes funding bill over border wall
- Berman calls Trump's bluff about border wall
- Trump sets completion date for border wall
- Trump praises Nunes, White House denies memo coordination