Clear

Kim Jong Un pays another visit to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in China for a three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese Pres...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 7:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 7:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in China for a three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese and North Korean state media reported Tuesday.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing an unspecified source familiar with North Korea issues, earlier said a North Korean train possibly carrying a "high-level" official had crossed the border into China.

Asia

Beijing

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Kim Jong Un

North Korea

Political Figures - Intl

South Korea

Dozens of security vehicles and officials blocked the roads around a train station in the Chinese border city of Dandong through which the train passed, according to Yonhap.

On previous occasions when Kim Jong Un has traveled to China to hold meetings with President Xi, the North Korean leader made the journey in a distinctive armored green train such as the one observed on Monday.

This is Kim's fourth trip to China.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
A few clouds have moved in this afternoon but they should move out by tonight. Overnight, expect decreasing clouds and low temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds will also increase from the west at 10-20 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events