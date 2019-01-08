Pelosi, Schumer to jointly give response to Trump wall speech Tuesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will give the Democrats' response Tuesday night following President Donald Trump's speech making the case for money for a border wall to be included in any plan to reopen the government.
Pelosi's office announced Tuesday morning that she and Schumer would give the response from the House Speaker's Balcony Hallway.
