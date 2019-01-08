Clear

Pelosi, Schumer to jointly give response to Trump wall speech Tuesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will give the Democrats' response Tuesda...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will give the Democrats' response Tuesday night following President Donald Trump's speech making the case for money for a border wall to be included in any plan to reopen the government.

Pelosi's office announced Tuesday morning that she and Schumer would give the response from the House Speaker's Balcony Hallway.

We are waking up to clear skies but windy conditions on this Tuesday morning. A second cold front has pushed through, allowing the winds to pick up from the NW, gusting up to 30-35 mph. For our Tuesday, the sunshine returns but with slightly "cooler" temperatures we've had from the upper 50s.
