URGENT - Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting charged in separate case

(CNN) -- The US attorney in Manhattan has charged Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and others in June 2016 promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, in a separate case highlighting her ties to the Russian government. Veselnitkaya has been charged with obstruction of justice.

We are waking up to clear skies but windy conditions on this Tuesday morning. A second cold front has pushed through, allowing the winds to pick up from the NW, gusting up to 30-35 mph. For our Tuesday, the sunshine returns but with slightly "cooler" temperatures we've had from the upper 50s.
