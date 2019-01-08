Clear

Bonnaroo 2019 lineup announced

Bonnaroo always has a little something for everyone and this year is no different.The 2019 lineup for...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 11:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bonnaroo always has a little something for everyone and this year is no different.

The 2019 lineup for the Tennessee music festival was announced Tuesday. Post Malone, Cardi B, The Lumineers, Phish, Kacey Musgraves, Solange and Brandi Carlile will be among the performers.

Arts and entertainment

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Concerts and musical performances

Festivals

Music

Music and dance

Music festivals

Other acts announced include The Avett Brothers, The Lonely Island Brockhampton, Odesza and Maya Rudolph's Prince cover band, Princess.

Bonnaroo takes place June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale Thursday.

The festival's full lineup can be found on Bonnaroo's site.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
We are waking up to clear skies but windy conditions on this Tuesday morning. A second cold front has pushed through, allowing the winds to pick up from the NW, gusting up to 30-35 mph. For our Tuesday, the sunshine returns but with slightly "cooler" temperatures we've had from the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events