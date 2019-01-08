Clear

Whitney Cummings has a doppelgänger and it's freaky

There are doppelgängers and then there are doppelgängers.Whitney Cummings raised the they-...

There are doppelgängers and then there are doppelgängers.

Whitney Cummings raised the they-must-be-twins bar by posting a video of herself with a woman, April Tillman, who looks basically identical to her.

"Here's another video of me and my hologram @urban_pilates," Cummings wrote alongside the video in an Instagram post. "Do we all have twins somewhere in the world or do I need to confront my mom?"

Cummings first met Tillman, a pilates instructor in Portland, Oregon, back in 2015 and posted a picture for her followers.

But Cummings isn't the only celeb with an uncanny look-alike. Some of Hollywood's most recognizable faces are often confused for each other.

Take a look at Hollywood's interchangeable celebrities

For instance, actor Michael B. Jordan has said that he often gets mistaken for Nick Cannon.

And who could forget the time that actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain did a hilarious video telling the world that they are in fact, not the same person.

Maybe our doppelgängers just aren't hanging out in Hollywood?

