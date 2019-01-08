Supreme Court says mystery company must pay fines while it challenges Mueller-related subpoena

The Supreme Court Monday turned away an effort by an unnamed foreign government-owned corporation to resist a subpoena related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

The court's order restores a daily fine the company will face that had been put on hold by Chief Justice John Roberts while the full court considered the issue. The order will put pressure on the company to turn over information to the grand jury.

The order is an apparent loss -- for now -- for the company and marks the full court's first foray into the investigation.

There were no noted dissents in the two sentence order.

In a separate filing the company has asked the court to review its case on the merits. The court has yet to rule on that request.

This story is breaking and will be updated.