URGENT - Rosenstein plans to leave Justice Dept. shortly after Barr confirmed

(CNN) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is planning to leave the Justice Department shortly after...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 5:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is planning to leave the Justice Department shortly after William Barr, the President's nominee for attorney general, is confirmed, according to a source familiar with his thinking. The source said Rosenstein is not being forced out, and he has conveyed his thinking to the White House. Barr's Senate confirmation hearing begins January 15, which means a confirmation vote at the earliest would occur in mid-February. Rosenstein's plans were earlier reported by ABC News. If confirmed, Barr would then oversee the special counsel's Russia investigation. Rosenstein has managed the investigation since it began in May 2017.

We cool down into the upper 30s for Wednesday before going back up into the lower 40s for Thursday and Friday. We'll need to watch the forecast closely as another storm system will push through Friday afternoon into Saturday.
