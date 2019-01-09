Egypt retrieves stolen ancient artifact from London auction

Egypt has recovered a stolen ancient artifact that was listed for sale at a London auction house, the country's Ministry of Antiquities has confirmed.
The section of tablet -- engraved with the cartouche, or royal symbol, of King Amenhotep I, who ruled between 1514 and 1493 BCE -- was stolen from the Karnak Open Air Museum in Luxor, Egypt, in 1988. It was smuggled out of the country, and ultimately put up for auction in London.
Africa
Anthropology and archeology
Auctions
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal offenses
Egypt
England
Europe
History and historical discoveries
Humanities and social sciences
Larceny and theft
London
Middle East and North Africa
Northern Africa
Northern Europe
Property crimes
United Kingdom
Ancient Egypt
Destinations and attractions
Historical eras
Museums and galleries
Points of interest
Shaaban Abdel-Gawad, director of repatriation at the Ministry of Antiquities, said in a press statement that the organization worked with Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Egyptian Embassy in London and British authorities to track down the stolen relief. They monitored the websites of international auction houses, before eventually finding the artifact for sale in the UK.
The ancient tablet was subsequently removed from sale and delivered to the London embassy in September 2018. The ministry officially announced its return to Egypt on January 8.
The tablet's recovery comes as a dispute brews around another ancient Egyptian artifact: a casing stone from the Great Pyramid of Giza. This block of limestone, once part of the outer layer of the pyramid, will go on display at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh from February 23.
However, Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities has contested the legitimacy of the stone's export, asking the museum to produce documents of ownership. The museum says the stone was extracted from Giza in the 19th century by engineer Waynman Dixon and given to Scotland's Astronomer Royal, Charles Piazzi Smyth, who kept it in his Edinburgh home.
If it transpires that the stone was illegally removed from Egypt, Abdel-Gawad said, the ministry will take "all the necessary steps" to bring it back.
Related Content
- Egypt retrieves stolen ancient artifact from London auction
- The best of ancient Egypt
- Fire engulfs museum, destroys ancient artifacts
- Those ancient artifacts that were illegally smuggled to Hobby Lobby are headed home to Iraq
- France to return 26 stolen artifacts to Benin
- Egypt arrests presidential candidate
- Egypt Fast Facts
- Toddler escapes bedroom with help from golden retrievers
- Indian authorities pause plan to retrieve body of US missionary
- A bus-sized dinosaur is found in Egypt and it offers a clue to an ancient mystery