Trump suggests he may use executive authority on border

President Donald Trump suggested a day after his prime-time Oval Office address that he may use executive authority to secure funds for a border wall if negotiations to reopen the government break down with Democrats.

"I really believe the Democrats and the Republicans are working together. I think something will happen, I hope," he said during a bill signing event in the Oval Office. "Otherwise we'll go about it in a different manner."

The White House is continuing a full-court press to argue that there is a "crisis" on the southern border and that a wall is the solution to that problem.

Trump and Democrats remain at an impasse over border wall funding, with Trump so far refusing to agree to a spending bill that does not include border wall funding and Democrats refusing to support legislation that does fund a border wall.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Trump stopped short of declaring a national emergency to fund his promised border wall. But he's not ruled it out and is still mulling that option, according to aides.

Trump said on Wednesday the border remains a sore spot on an otherwise cheery record.

"We're having some very good times in our country. We're doing very well except for the border," he said. "The border is a big problem. It's a very dangerous problem."

"So many good things are happening, but we have to take care of the border and we're all working together," he said.