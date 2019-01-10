Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:-- President Donald Trump claimed ...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 4:31 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump claimed he "obviously" never meant Mexico would "write out a check" for the wall, but would still pay for it indirectly.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

-- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, agreed to testify publicly before Congress next month.

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a move by Senate Democrats to get the chamber to vote on spending bills to reopen the government.

-- Exclusive: Special counsel Robert Mueller's team met with one of Donald Trump's campaign pollsters, who is also a former business associate of Paul Manafort, in February 2018.

-- A new video may provide a clue in the murder of Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

-- Florida police have released terrifying crash videos to encourage drivers to use caution around emergency vehicles.

-- People over 65 share fake news stories on Facebook more than any other age group, a study found.

-- For only the second time, repeating radio bursts have been detected in space. Believers claim extraterrestrial civilizations are creating them -- scientists think it's an astrophysical phenomenon.

-- Lady Gaga has apologized for working with R. Kelly on a 2013 single after coming under pressure from fans to condemn him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
After a nice Thursday, changes in our weather begin as we head into Friday. For tonight, clouds will be on the increase as low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. We should stay dry for the morning commute Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events