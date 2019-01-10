Clear

Canada wants to welcome more than 1 million new immigrants in the next three years

Remember when you said you wanted to move to Canada? Now is a good time to start packing your bags.Th...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Remember when you said you wanted to move to Canada? Now is a good time to start packing your bags.

The Canadian Parliament has announced plans to add more than one million new permanent residents in the next three years. That's nearly one percent of the country's population.

Canada

Continents and regions

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

North America

The Americas

Refugees

Canada welcomed more than 286,000 permanent residents in 2017 and projects that number could reach 350,000 this year.

And 360,000 in 2020.

And 370,000 in 2021.

That's a lot of immigrants, eh?

"Thanks in great part to the newcomers we have welcomed throughout our history, Canada has developed into the strong and vibrant country we all enjoy," said Ahmed Hussen, Canada's minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC).

Hussen, himself an immigrant from Somalia, said the influx will help offset Canada's aging population and declining birth rate while growing its labor force.

Canada's friendly stance towards new residents comes as many other Western nations, including the United States, are adopting more restrictive immigration policies.

Canada is especially dedicated to offering protection to refugees. The United Nations Refugee Agency reported unprecedented levels of refugees in 2017, with the number of forcibly displaced people reaching 68.5 million.

IRCC has pledged $5.6 million to support global resettlement initiatives.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
After a nice Thursday, changes in our weather begin as we head into Friday. For tonight, clouds will be on the increase as low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. We should stay dry for the morning commute Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events