Mexican authorities found at least 20 bodies, most of them burned, along a dirt road in the northern state of Tamaulipas near the US border, officials said.
The bodies were found Wednesday afternoon near four charred pickup trucks and a sedan in the rural community of Refugio Hinojosa near the town of Miguel Aleman, federal police said.
Border control
Continents and regions
International relations
International relations and national security
Latin America
Mexico
National security
North America
Territorial and national borders
The Americas
Several photos provided by police showed some remains next to the burned-out wreckage of the vehicles.
The incident appeared to be the result of a confrontation between two criminal gangs, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica told journalist Carmen Aristegui in an interview for her radio show in Mexico. Aristegui is also the host of a show on CNN en Español.
He said some of the victims had been wearing "tactical vests with military-type uniforms" and bullets were found nearby that came from weapons typically only used by the military.
Barrios Mojica indicated the area where the bodies were found is being fought over by criminal gangs looking to traffic drugs, weapons and people.
The remains were found about 56 miles west of McAllen, Texas, where President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to meet with border patrol agents and talk about border security.
Related Content
- 20 bodies found in northern Mexico, many burned in vehicles
- Authorities investigating after 2 bodies found in abandoned vehicle
- 3 Bodies Found in Vehicle, Prompting Homicide Investigation
- Missing Florida diver's body found
- Mollie Tibbetts body believed found
- Body found at New Mexico compound identified as missing Georgia boy
- Hurricane Michael death toll grows to 19 after body found in Mexico Beach
- Iowa family found dead in Mexico
- Boy's remains found at New Mexico compound
- BCSO: Two Bodies Found In A Burned Home Near Pea Ridge Identified