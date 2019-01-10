Clear

US begins withdrawing some military equipment from Syria

The first US military ground equipment has been withdrawn from Syria in recent days, signaling the beginning...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 6:51 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The first US military ground equipment has been withdrawn from Syria in recent days, signaling the beginning of the drawdown ordered by President Donald Trump, according to an administration official with direct knowledge of the operation.

"Some cargo has already moved," the official told CNN.

Armed forces

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Political Figures - US

Syria

Due to security concerns, the official would not describe exactly what the cargo was or whether it had been moved out by aircraft or ground vehicles. The official also would not say what part of Syria the equipment was in, although it's widely expected the drawdown will begin in northern Syria.

Officials have previously told CNN to expect to see discussion of percentages of equipment withdrawn as a way of meeting Trump's intent -- even though it's expected that no troops are coming out immediately. Senior officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton have declined to put a timeline on when troops would be withdrawn.

The Defense Department wants to show progress to Trump, and these withdrawals are a way to do it. Earlier this week, the Pentagon said in a statement that "out of concern for operational security, we will not be discussing specific troop movements or timelines, but we do expect to provide a periodic update on progress regarding percentages of equipment removed from Syria."

US Central Command, which is overseeing the withdrawal operation, has identified ships, aircraft and ground units that will be used in the operation. They will provide intelligence and reconnaissance as withdrawals occur, securing forces and heavy ground transport vehicles. Most of the necessary assets are already in the region.

The military is carrying out the withdrawal under an order signed by former Defense Secretary James Mattis just before he left office December 31. Military planners are still working on the basis that all troops will be withdrawn from Syria. If there changes to that, such as leaving troops in eastern and southern Syria, Trump would have to approve those specific details, the official said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
After a nice Thursday, changes in our weather begin as we head into Friday. For tonight, clouds will be on the increase as low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. We should stay dry for the morning commute Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events