West Virginia Rep. Carol Miller: 'We have a crisis at the border'

West Virginia Rep. Carol Miller is in an incredibly unique position: She's the sole freshman Republican woman elected to the US House of Representatives this year.

In November, the Trump-backed Miller beat Democrat Richard Ojeda (who is now running for president). The small-business owner and bison farmer shares why she believes the country needs a border wall, the importance of values and her love of pie.

Continents and regions Government and public administration Government organizations - US North America Political organizations Politics Southeastern United States The Americas United States US Congress US political parties US Republican Party West Virginia US House of Representatives Border control International relations International relations and national security National security Territorial and national borders

Lauren Dezenski: In five words, describe what you felt while being sworn in.

Carol Miller: Honor, accountability, respect, humbling and family.

LD: What's your top priority in your first term?

CM: Fighting for important issues like diversifying our economy, creating new jobs, developing our infrastructure, protecting our borders, and supporting West Virginia's energy industries like coal, oil and natural gas.

LD: What's your expectation on what happens with the current partial government shutdown?

CM: We must come to an agreement to fund our government and build a border wall to keep our country safe. We have a crisis at the border and it's too important an issue to play politics over.

LD: What was your biggest lesson from your campaign?

CM: Always stick to your values. Many people give you advice, but at the end of the day you have to stay true to who you are.

LD: Do you have a favorite pump-up song? What is it?

CM: It all depends on the day -- anything from Rocky or Gnarls Barkley to old-school R&B or classics like "Phantom of the Opera."

LD: Tell me about your favorite food from your district.

CM: I try to eat healthy, like a salad from The Fuel Counter, but never turn down a slice of pie from Shonet's or Jim's.

The House member interviews are still rolling! Is there someone we should talk to from your district? Email lauren.dezenski@cnn.com with your suggestions -- and thanks to all of you who have already reached out!