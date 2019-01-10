Clear

Andy Murray to retire at Wimbledon, at the latest

An ailing Andy Murray said he plans to retire at Wimbledon -- if he can make it that far.Hindered by ...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 8:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 8:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An ailing Andy Murray said he plans to retire at Wimbledon -- if he can make it that far.

Hindered by a hip injury, Murray made the announcement in an emotional press conference ahead of the Australian Open, which starts Monday.

Andy Murray

Sports figures

Grand Slam Tournaments

Professional tennis

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Tennis

Tennis events

Wimbledon Championships

The Scot admitted the year's first major could be his final event, such is the state of his surgically repaired hip.

Murray is arguably the best tennis player to ever play for Great Britain.

Six years ago, he became the first British man to win at home at Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936. He has won two other grand slams and is the lone man to win back-to-back Olympic singles gold medals.

Murray, 31, received a knighthood for his tennis achievements and charity work on the eve of 2017.

He will become the first member of tennis' so-called "Big Four" -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the other three -- to quit the game.

More to follow...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
After a nice Thursday, changes in our weather begin as we head into Friday. For tonight, clouds will be on the increase as low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. We should stay dry for the morning commute Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events