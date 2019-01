Asesinan a importante modelo; el sospechoso es un trabajador doméstico, según la policía

A dark night befalls!

Soft spoken like rising dawn

Endlessly tender

As Beautiful as ever

Soft and calm yet eloquent

A heart whose love is innocent

Never heard you yell

Why would anyone dare do the heartless .absolute coward.

Rest well beutiful... we will miss you dearly pic.twitter.com/gOFUGxp1iR

— Hope Azeda (@HopeAzeda) January 8, 2019