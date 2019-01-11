Clear

Bus crash kills 7 in Cuba

Officials in Cuba are investigating the cause of a bus crash that left seven people dead in the eastern part...

Jan. 11, 2019
Officials in Cuba are investigating the cause of a bus crash that left seven people dead in the eastern party of the country, state media reported.

A bus was headed from Baracoa to Guantánamo on Thursday afternoon when it flipped over in a region that's mountainous with winding roads.

Of the 40 passengers, 18 people were Cubans, and the others were tourists from other nations. Three Cubans, two Argentines, a German and a French citizen were killed, state-run Radio Guantánamo station reported.

Officials were working to identify the dead.

According to state media, 33 injured passengers arrived at a hospital in Guantánamo for treatment.

