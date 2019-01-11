Officials in Cuba are investigating the cause of a bus crash that left seven people dead in the eastern party of the country, state media reported.
A bus was headed from Baracoa to Guantánamo on Thursday afternoon when it flipped over in a region that's mountainous with winding roads.
Accidental fatalities
Accidental injuries
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Caribbean
Continents and regions
Cuba
Deaths and fatalities
Diseases and disorders
Health and medical
Latin America
Society
The Americas
Traffic accidents
Wounds and injuries
Of the 40 passengers, 18 people were Cubans, and the others were tourists from other nations. Three Cubans, two Argentines, a German and a French citizen were killed, state-run Radio Guantánamo station reported.
Officials were working to identify the dead.
According to state media, 33 injured passengers arrived at a hospital in Guantánamo for treatment.
Related Content
- Bus crash kills 7 in Cuba
- Cuba mourns after over 100 killed in plane crash
- Cuba Fast Facts
- India bus crash kills 33 Hindu pilgrims
- Kenya bus crash kills at least 30
- Cuba: elecciones y luego ¿qué?
- More than 100 killed in Cuba plane crash, state media reports
- 19 killed, dozens injured in Hong Kong bus crash
- At least 22 killed in Uganda bus crash