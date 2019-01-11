Clear

'Criminal Minds' to end with Season 15

One of CBS' most popular series is set to come to an end.The network has announced that "Criminal Min...

One of CBS' most popular series is set to come to an end.

The network has announced that "Criminal Minds" will be ending with Season 15.

The show's official Twitter account broke the news to fans on Thursday.

"Hey, #CriminalMinds fans—we've got big news," the tweet read. "First, mark your calendar for the Season 14 finale, Feb 6 at 10/9c. Next, get ready for a momentous ride: Season 15 will be our epic final season."

The long-running crime drama about a group of FBI behavioral profilers recently celebrated its 300th episode.

Showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine that news of the series ending was "bittersweet."

"I think one of my biggest fears was always, 'Oh man, what if we don't know' and then they just don't bring back the show," she said. "But they respect this series and the cast and the crew and the fans enough to end this properly."

The final 10 episodes will reportedly air during the 2019-2020 television season.

