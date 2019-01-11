Clear
House votes to fund and reopen Interior Department, EPA and other federal agencies

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 12:24 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 12:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The House of Representatives approved legislation Friday to fund and reopen the Interior Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and other federal agencies impacted by the partial government shutdown, though the measure is expected to be dead on arrival in the Senate and faces a White House veto threat.

The vote was 240-179, with 10 Republicans siding with Democrats.

The measure is part of a series of spending bills that House Democrats have advanced this week in an effort to put pressure on congressional Republicans and the White House as the shutdown continues.

On Friday, the shutdown reached a new milestone by stretching into its 21st day and matching the record for the longest government shutdown in US history, and for many of those federal employees work without pay or on furlough, today marks the first full paycheck they'll miss under the shutdown.

Moments after the funding vote, the House overwhelmingly passed a bill that guarantees backpay for federal workers who have been furloughed during the government shutdown. The vote was 411-7 and the measure now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature. The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Thursday.

Republicans and Democrats have made virtually no progress toward reaching any kind of a deal that would end the standoff over the President's border wall that triggered the shutdown.

The President continues to insist on more than $5 billion in funding for a border wall, and congressional Democrats refuse to provide it.

As the shutdown has dragged on, the President has increasingly talked about the possibility of declaring a national emergency in an effort to secure border funding, a move that would be expected to face legal challenge if it happened.

The lapse in funding has affected roughly a quarter of the federal government, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, the Interior Department and the State Department.

An estimated 800,000 federal workers have been impacted by either by having to work without pay while it lasts or by being furloughed.

This story has been updated with additional developments Friday.

