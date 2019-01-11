Settle in with these weekend reads

A woman who deserves more thanks. A man who made a whole room tear up. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

It may feel like her gaze follows you around the room, but Mona Lisa isn't really looking at you. New research says she's got her attention elsewhere.

You may not know her name. But Bernice Sandler, "Godmother of Title IX," was the driving force behind the landmark US legislation that barred gender discrimination in education.

This trade epicenter in Mauritius is changing. Younger generations are leaving the historic structures, known for their magnetic charm for tourists, to fade into ruin. There's still a group trying to bring back the vibrancy while also preserving the old world heritage.

Obama had "it." George W. Bush had "it," too. Reagan really had "it"... the Hollywood thing helped. As voters begin to learn who will run for president in 2020, some wonder if Sen. Kamala Harris' "it-ness" could give her a competitive edge.

R. Kelly could be facing an investigation in Georgia after the airing of a documentary series that chronicled allegations of abuse of young women. Ashton Lattimore writes that the singer's music was more than just a shield for him: It was his source of power.

Scientist He Jiankui shocked the world last year when he said he had modified twin babies' DNA before their birth. His claimed experiments open a Pandora's box of questions around ethics in experiments with humans -- even though these dilemmas aren't new.

Andy Murray's body is giving up on him, forcing the tennis star to retire. Murray will leave behind a legacy not only on the court but off it too as an advocate for women.