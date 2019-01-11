Settle in with these weekend reads

A woman who deserves more thanks. A man who made a whole room tear up. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
Debunking the myth about Mona Lisa's eyes
It may feel like her gaze follows you around the room, but Mona Lisa isn't really looking at you. New research says she's got her attention elsewhere.
She changed women's rights forever
You may not know her name. But Bernice Sandler, "Godmother of Title IX," was the driving force behind the landmark US legislation that barred gender discrimination in education.
This Chinatown was fading. A generation reclaimed it
This trade epicenter in Mauritius is changing. Younger generations are leaving the historic structures, known for their magnetic charm for tourists, to fade into ruin. There's still a group trying to bring back the vibrancy while also preserving the old world heritage.
Analysis: What is 'it' and does Kamala Harris have it?
Obama had "it." George W. Bush had "it," too. Reagan really had "it"... the Hollywood thing helped. As voters begin to learn who will run for president in 2020, some wonder if Sen. Kamala Harris' "it-ness" could give her a competitive edge.
Opinion: The message of 'Surviving R. Kelly'
R. Kelly could be facing an investigation in Georgia after the airing of a documentary series that chronicled allegations of abuse of young women. Ashton Lattimore writes that the singer's music was more than just a shield for him: It was his source of power.
Unethical experiments that contributed to medicine
Scientist He Jiankui shocked the world last year when he said he had modified twin babies' DNA before their birth. His claimed experiments open a Pandora's box of questions around ethics in experiments with humans -- even though these dilemmas aren't new.
The sporting great who became a champion feminist
Andy Murray's body is giving up on him, forcing the tennis star to retire. Murray will leave behind a legacy not only on the court but off it too as an advocate for women.
Related Content
- Settle in with these weekend reads
- Settle in with these weekend reads
- Settle in with these weekend reads
- Settle in with these weekend reads
- Settle in with these weekend reads
- Settle in with these weekend reads
- Settle in with these weekend reads
- Settle in with these weekend reads
- Settle in with these weekend reads
- Settle in with these weekend reads