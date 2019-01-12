Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Injuries after gas leak causes explosion in central Paris

A number of people have been injured after a gas leak caused an explosion in Paris, police have said....

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 3:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A number of people have been injured after a gas leak caused an explosion in Paris, police have said.

The blast occurred after a leak at a bakery at 9 a.m. local time on Saturday. A Paris spokeswoman told CNN there are victims, adding it is too early to say how many.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Energy and utilities

Europe

Explosions

France

Gas leaks

Oil and gas industry

Paris

Western Europe

Pictures from the scene showed smashed windows and scattered debris across the street, as fire crews evacuated people from apartments above the bakery.

Police advised the public to stay away from the area, on Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of the French capital, and to make space for emergency vehicles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain will continue to transition to all snow through the afternoon. Snow will stick around overnight and last into Saturday afternoon. As for accumulations, 2-6 inches appear likely by Saturday afternoon, with the most towards I-35 and our far eastern counties. Slightly more towards Chillicothe where they could see 5-7 inches.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events