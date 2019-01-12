Clear
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at party's criticism

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fighting back against criticism from her own party. CNN's Jason Carroll finds a new report says Democrats are looking for ways to rein in their newest member.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 11:07 AM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2019 11:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign was fined by the state of New York for not having required workers' compensation for a month last year, according to the New York state Workers' Compensation Board.

"The employer did not have the required workers' compensation coverage from March 31, 2018 to April 30, 2018 and was issued a final penalty of $1,500, which was paid," New York state Workers' Compensation Board spokeswoman Melissa Stewart said in a statement provided to CNN.

Stewart also added that the workers compensation coverage is "vital to ensuring workers are protected for on-the-job injuries."

The New York Daily News was the first to report this.

CNN has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's spokesperson for comment.

Ocasio-Cortez, a first time candidate, delivered a shocking upset last year when she ousted 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York's 14th congressional district. At 29, she is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described Democratic socialist, has sought to establish herself as an advocate for working class Americans and has pushed for Medicare-for-all and a federal jobs guarantee program, among other progressive proposals.

For the rest of the day, scattered snow showers are expected. Snow will move out after 6 p.m. and we should dry out by Saturday night. Additional accumulations will range from 1-5 inches. Highs today will be in the lower 30s. Roads will continue to be slick outside so take it easy if you are out travelling today.
