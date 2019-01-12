Critics' Choice Awards 2019: See who's nominated

The Critics' Choice Awards are Sunday night and the historical comedy-drama "The Favourite" appears to be, well, the favorite.

The film, which stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, is nominated for 14 awards, including best picture and best acting ensemble.

"Black Panther" follows closely behind with 12 nominations, including a nomination for best supporting actor for Michael B. Jordan.

"First Man" nabbed 10 nominations. "A Star Is Born," "Vice" and "Mary Poppins Returns" follow closely with nine nominations each.

See below for the complete list of nominees.

Best Picture

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"The Favourite"

"First Man"

"Green Book"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"

Best Actor

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Ryan Gosling, "First Man"

Ethan Hawke, "First Reformed"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, "ROMA"

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Toni Collette, "Hereditary"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Michael B. Jordan, "Black Panther"

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Young Actor/Actress

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Thomasin McKenzie, "Leave No Trace"

Ed Oxenbould, "Wildlife"

Millicent Simmonds, "A Quiet Place"

Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"

Sunny Suljic, "Mid90s"

Best Acting Ensemble

"Black Panther"

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Vice"

"Widows"

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, "First Man"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Best Animated Feature

"The Grinch"

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Best Action Movie

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Black Panther"

"Deadpool 2"

"Mission: Impossible -- Fallout"

"Ready Player One"

"Widows"

Best Comedy

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"Deadpool 2"

"The Death of Stalin"

"The Favourite"

"Game Night"

"Sorry to Bother You"

Best Actor in a Comedy

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Jason Bateman, "Game Night"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2"

Lakeith Stanfield, "Sorry to Bother You"

Best Actress in a Comedy

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Rachel McAdams, "Game Night"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie

"Annihilation"

"Halloween"

"Hereditary"

"A Quiet Place"

"Suspiria"

Best Foreign Language Film

"Burning"

"Capernaum"

"Cold War"

"ROMA"

"Shoplifters"

Best Original Screenplay

Bo Burnham, "Eighth Grade"

Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA"

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Paul Schrader, "First Reformed"

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, "Black Panther"

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, "A Star Is Born"

Josh Singer, "First Man"

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA"

James Laxton, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Matthew Libatique, "A Star Is Born"

Rachel Morrison, "Black Panther"

Robbie Ryan, "The Favourite"

Linus Sandgren, "First Man"

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, "Black Panther"

Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, "Roma"

Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, "The Favourite"

Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, "First Man"

John Myhre and Gordon Sim, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Best Editing

Jay Cassidy, "A Star Is Born"

Hank Corwin, "Vice"

Tom Cross, "First Man"

Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, "ROMA"

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, "The Favourite"

Joe Walker, "Widows"

Best Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne, "Mary Queen of Scots"

Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"

Julian Day, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Sandy Powell, "The Favourite"

Sandy Powell, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Best Hair and Makeup

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

"Suspiria"

"Vice"

Best Visual Effects

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Black Panther"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mission: Impossible -- Fallout"

"Ready Player One"

Best Song

"All the Stars," "Black Panther"

"Girl in the Movies," "Dumplin'"

"I'll Fight," "RBG"

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," "Mary Poppins Returns"

"Shallow," "A Star Is Born"

"Trip a Little Light Fantastic," "Mary Poppins Returns"

Best Score

Kris Bowers, "Green Book"

Nicholas Britell, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"

Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"

Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"

Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Best Comedy Series

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Middle"

"One Day at a Time"

"Schitt's Creek"

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria, "Brockmire"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Justina Machado, "One Day at a Time"

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"

Nico Santos, "Superstore"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Laurie Metcalf, "The Conners"

Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time"

Zoe Perry, "Young Sheldon"

Annie Potts, "Young Sheldon"

Miriam Shor, "Younger"

Best Drama Series

"The Americans"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Good Fight"

"Homecoming"

"Killing Eve"

"My Brilliant Friend"

"Pose"

"Succession"

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Diego Luna, "Narcos: Mexico"

Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Elizabeth Olsen, "Sorry for Your Loss"

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Richard Cabral, "Mayans M.C."

Asia Kate Dillon, "Billions"

Noah Emmerich, "The Americans"

Justin Hartley, "This Is Us"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Richard Schiff, "The Good Doctor"

Shea Whigham, "Homecoming"

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Dina Shihabi, "Jack Ryan"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Holly Taylor, "The Americans"

Best Limited Series

"A Very English Scandal"

"American Vandal"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Sharp Objects"

Best Movie Made for TV

"Icebox"

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

"King Lear"

"My Dinner With Hervé"

"Notes From the Field"

"The Tale"

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Carrie Coon, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Anna Deavere Smith, "Notes From the Field"

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

Eric Lange, "Escape at Dannemora"

Alex Rich, "Genius: Picasso"

Peter Sarsgaard, "The Looming Tower"

Finn Wittrock, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Ellen Burstyn, "The Tale"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Julia Garner, "Dirty John"

Judith Light, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Elizabeth Perkins, "Sharp Objects"

Best Animated Series

"Adventure Time"

"Archer"

"Bob's Burgers"

"BoJack Horseman"

"The Simpsons"

"South Park"